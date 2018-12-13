Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Won't play Thursday
Berglund (illness) will remain out of the lineup against the Coyotes on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Berglund will miss his second straight outing due to illness, as coach Phil Housley sticks with the same lineup that took home a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday. Even when healthy, the center could struggle for regular minutes following the acquisition of Remi Elie off the waiver wire.
