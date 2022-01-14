Krebs cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Although Krebs has exited the league's virus protocols, it isn't clear if he'll slot back into the lineup immediately Saturday against Detroit. The 20-year-old forward has picked up one assist through three appearances with Buffalo this campaign.
