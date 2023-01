Krebs was loaned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Krebs has three goals and six assists in 34 games this season, but only one assist in his last seven contests. The former first-round pick of the Golden Knights was an integral part of the Jack Eichel trade last season, but the Sabres were using him as a fourth-line center and he needs to see more time as a top-six forward, something he will see if he remains in Rochester. The Sabres recalled Jack Quinn in a corresponding move.