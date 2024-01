Krebs notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Krebs has scored just one goal in his last 16 outings, adding two helpers and 24 shots over that stretch. Barring an injury in the lineup, the 22-year-old center figures to remain in a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to factor much with the man advantage, especially once Jeff Skinner (upper body) and Dylan Cozens (upper body) return to the lineup.