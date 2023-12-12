Krebs posted a goal in Monday's 5-2 home game against the Coyotes.

The goal was the second of the season for the 22-year-old Albertan pivot, and he snapped a four-game scoreless drought. He also finished with a plus-4 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit while winning five of his nine faceoff attempts in 14:50 of ice time across 20 shifts. Krebs has two goals and four points across the past seven outings.