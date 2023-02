Krebs scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Krebs responded to three straight goals from the Ducks in the second period. The 22-year-old center also set up Casey Mittelstadt's go-ahead tally late in the frame, which stood as the game-winner. Krebs has two goals and two assists over his last five contests, and he's up to 16 points, 43 shots, 53 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances.