Krebs notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Krebs saw a five-game point streak end Saturday versus the Lightning, but he bounced back quickly. He has three goals and five assists over his last seven contests despite a lack of power-play time during his hot stretch. Overall, the 24-year-old center has matched his career high with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists), over 75 games, which is identical production to his 74-game effort in 2022-23. He's added 72 shots on net, 122 hits, 60 PIM and an even plus-minus rating this year as a regular in Buffalo's bottom six.