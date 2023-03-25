Krebs registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Krebs has eight goals and 15 assists, topping his rookie output by a single point, though it's taken him 15 more games to get there. There's untapped potential with Krebs -- who was the No. 17 overall pick by the Golden Knights in 2019 and ultimately packaged in the Jack Eichel trade -- but the Sabres are easing him in as a fourth-line pivot with occasional looks on the power play.