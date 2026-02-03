Krebs had a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. He also had seven hits.

Krebs' overall production (seven goals, 18 assists; 55 games) this season hasn't stood out, but he's recently picked up the pace with eight points (three goals, five assists), seven shots, 14 PIM, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating in his last seven outings. Krebs is on the Sabres' third line, so that lowers his fantasy ceiling.