Krebs scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2.

Krebs pulled the Sabres within two goals at 15:08 of the third period, but the Bruins were able to avoid blowing a four-goal lead. With a pair of points over two playoff contests, as well as four hits and a plus-4 rating, Krebs' first postseason run is off to a strong start. He is seeing top-six minutes at even strength, though he'd be a candidate to get shuffled down to the bottom six if the Sabres need to adjust their lines.