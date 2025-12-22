Krebs scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Krebs hadn't scored all year, but despite his futility, he's spent the last four games in a top-line gig. He's made the most of it with three points in that span, but the 24-year-old is a bit miscast that high in the lineup. Overall, he's posted one goal, 10 assists, 42 shots on net, 85 hits, 21 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season.