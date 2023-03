Krebs dished out two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Krebs posted his first multi-point performance in exactly one month, and Feb. 15 was also the last time he scored a goal. The 22-year-old forward has yet to produce consistently at the NHL level, but Krebs has shown flashes of the talent that prompted Vegas to draft him 17th overall in 2019 before trading him to Buffalo, so it's too early to write him off completely.