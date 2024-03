Krebs logged an assist, four PIM, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Krebs remains mired in a goal drought, which is now up to 27 contests. He has just seven helpers in that span, and he's not contributing much else to offset the lack of scoring. The 23-year-old shouldn't be expected to rise above a third-line role with such limited offense. He's at 14 points, 63 shots on net, 61 PIM, 72 hits and a plus-5 rating through 67 appearances on the year.