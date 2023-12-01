Krebs recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

Krebs picked up an assist on Rasmus Dahlin's first-period tally before scoring his first goal of the season in the third, tying the game at 3-3. It's an encouraging effort from Krebs, who'd been struggling offensively this year -- he had just one point in 20 contests prior to Thursday's outing. The 22-year-old center tallied nine goals and 26 points in 74 games last season.