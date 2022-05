Krebs will play with Rochester during the AHL playoffs, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Krebs tallied 15 points in 18 games with AHL Rochester this season and added 22 through 48 appearances at the NHL level. The 21-year-old will get some extra reps during the AHL postseason and should have no trouble making the NHL roster to begin the 2022-23 campaign.