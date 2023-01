Krebs was assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Krebs was called up Sunday as part of Buffalo's lineup shuffling to keep goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the lineup. The 23-year-old netminder was recalled from the minors Monday in a corresponding move. Coach Don Granato expects Krebs to be back in the big club Tuesday to play against Chicago.