Krebs scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Krebs snapped a three-game slump with the first-period tally. The 23-year-old continues to play in a fourth-line role, though he was able to avoid getting lost in the shuffle when head coach Lindy Ruff shortened the bench in the third period. Krebs is up to three goals, four assists, 15 shots on net, 15 PIM, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 20 appearances. He's not really a standout in any one area, so he has limited usefulness in fantasy.