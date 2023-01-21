Krebs scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over Anaheim.

After tapping home a loose puck in front of the Ducks net midway through the second period, Krebs fired a laser over John Gibson's glove in the third to wrap up the scoring on the afternoon. It's the second multi-goal game of the 21-year-old's career, with the other coming last March against the Leafs, and on the season Krebs has six goals and 12 points through 37 games. The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft still has upside, but as long as he remains in a bottom-six role for the Sabres, his fantasy value will remain sketchy.