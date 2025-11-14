Krebs notched a power-play assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Krebs ended an eight-game point drought with the helper, which was on a Tage Thompson tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Krebs has moved around the lineup a bit this season but has mostly featured on the fourth line. He's at four assists, 15 shots on net, 42 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 17 appearances.