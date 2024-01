Krebs posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Krebs' contributions remain limited in a fourth-line role, but he's managed three points over his last seven games. The 22-year-old helped out on an Alex Tuch tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. Krebs is up to nine points, 48 shots on net, 48 PIM, 43 hits and a plus-4 rating over 46 contests this season, so he's not a player most fantasy managers need to be familiar with.