Krebs scored a power-play goal and tallied four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win in overtime against Boston.

Krebs lit the lamp for the opening goal of Monday's contest just over four minutes into the first period. His goal came with a man advantage and was his first power-play point of the season. Overall, the 24-year-old center has six goals, 18 points and 62 shots on net in 65 appearances this season. Krebs still has time to match his career high in points of 26 but is currently off the pace with just two tallies in his last 20 games. What is encouraging, however, is that both of these points are goals in his past six appearances. Krebs is best left off fantasy radars for the time being but should see a good amount of ice time down the stretch as the Sabres are unlikely to grab a playoff spot in the Atlantic.