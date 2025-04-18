Krebs scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Krebs snapped his seven-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 24-year-old center emerged as a middle-six option late in the season after spending much of the early part of 2024-25 on the fourth line. Krebs reached the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career with Thursday's tally, and he ended the season with 28 points and 81 games played, both career highs. He added 80 shots on net, 136 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating.