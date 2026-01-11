Sabres' Peyton Krebs: Offers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krebs logged two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Krebs helped out on goals by Tage Thompson and Bowen Byram in this contest. The 24-year-old Krebs snapped a four-game point drought with his second multi-point outing of the season. He's now at 16 points (three goals, 13 assists), 50 shots on net, 102 hits, 44 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 43 appearances this season. He's an intriguing option for fantasy managers in deeper formats since he continues to play on the Sabres' top line.
