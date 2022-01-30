Krebs scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Krebs' first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also helped out on Alex Tuch's insurance tally in the second. All five of Krebs' points this season have come in his nine games with the Sabres since he was traded from the Golden Knights. The 21-year-old has added 23 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 18 appearances, though his presence in the Sabres' top six makes him a decent low-end forward option in redraft formats.