Krebs scored two goals including the game-winner in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers.

The 2019 first-round pick came into the game with only two assists through his first 19 NHL games, but Krebs tipped home his first goal at the top level late in the first period to give the Sabres a 4-2 lead, then added another tally early in the second. The 20-year-old, acquired in the Jack Eichel trade earlier this season, skated on the No. 1 power-play unit Saturday as he continues to earn a bigger role for the rebuilding club.