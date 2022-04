Krebs had two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Krebs has seven points in his last 10 games, and six of those have come on the power play. The 17th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has the skills to capitalize on the extra time and space afforded to him when the Sabres go up a man, but Krebs still looks overmatched at times at even strength, as evidenced by his minus-17 rating through 44 games with Buffalo.