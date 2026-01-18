Krebs scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Krebs has been back in the bottom six for the last three games. He ended an eight-game goal drought Saturday, but the reduced ice time will make it tough for him to continue producing on offense. He's at four goals, 17 points, 53 shots on net, 110 hits, 29 blocked shots and 46 PIM across 47 appearances.