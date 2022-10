Krebs hasn't scored a goal in four games this season.

Krebs picked up an assist in Buffalo's season opener, but hasn't earned a point in his past three games. He only has two shots on net so far, which isn't a recipe for success in the offensive end. Krebs still occupies a spot on the second power-play unit despite dropping to the fourth line. He scored seven times with 46 shots on goal over 48 contests with the Sabres last campaign.