Sabres' Peyton Krebs: Scores, assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krebs recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Krebs has found the back of the net in two of Buffalo's last three games, so he's finding ways to make his presence felt offensively. That said, the 24-year-old doesn't contribute a lot on offense outside of delivering assists here and there. As a bottom-six forward, Krebs' fantasy potential is tied directly to his role, especially since he doesn't have a role in the power-play units.
