Krebs recorded a goal in a 5-2 victory over Columbus on Friday.

Krebs didn't get a tally over his previous 28 contests, though he did register nine assists in that span. With the 2022-23 campaign in the books, Krebs has finished with nine goals, 26 points, 78 shots and 93 hits. The 22-year-old surpassed his 2021-22 totals of seven goals and 22 points, but that's mostly thanks to him jumping from 57 appearances last season to 74 games in 2022-23.