Krebs notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Krebs' first point since Opening Night. The 21-year-old has been healthy scratched twice and dropped to the fourth line while losing his power-play time, so his outlook has dimmed significantly since the season began. He's added only four shots on net with five hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests -- the lack of offense is discouraging after he put up 22 points in 57 games between the Sabres and the Golden Knights last year.