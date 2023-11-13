Krebs is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Boston after missing Saturday's 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh because of a family matter, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Krebs centered the fourth line and worked on the second power-play unit during Monday's practice. Krebs has one assist, nine shots on goal and nine hits in 14 games this season.
