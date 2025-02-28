Krebs' point drought reached 11 games in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Krebs has seen his ice time fluctuate wildly during the drought -- it's been as high 21:42 and as low as 8:56. He was at 17:47 in Thursday's loss, in which he had two shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating. Krebs has primarily served as a bottom-six forward this season, earning 16 points, 53 shots on net, 98 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 56 contests. Until his offense shows up again, he can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.