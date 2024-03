Krebs scored the game's first goal during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

That's just Krebs' fourth goal of the season and snaps a 29-game stretch without a tally. The 23-year-old center hasn't quite taken the big step forward many hoped would come this season. It's just his second point in the last eight games, a stretch where he's only put five shots on goal. There aren't many signs that this will be a turning point in his season.