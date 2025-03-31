Krebs scored an empty-net goal and had two shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Krebs placed the cherry on top of a March-Madness-worthy upset over the Capitals in a 13-goal thriller. Overall, Krebs has eight goals, 23 points and 68 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. The 24-year-old center has been one of many Sabres forwards thriving offensively as of late and has a four-game point streak. Krebs is just three points away from tying his career high in points from the 2022-23 campaign. If he can maintain the momentum he has built on his four-game point streak, he has a great chance to pencil the 2024-25 season as a new career-best.