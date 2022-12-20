Krebs notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Krebs helped out on a Lawrence Pilut goal at 13:28 of the second period, which was the game-winner. After a shaky first couple of months, Krebs has racked up three goals and a helper in his last seven games despite seeing limited usage on the fourth line. The 21-year-old center now has seven points, 23 shots on net, 26 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 26 appearances, though it's unclear if his uptick in offense will earn him a larger role in the near future.