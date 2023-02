Krebs scored a power-play goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Krebs snapped his six-game goal drought with the third-period marker. The 22-year-old was bumped down to the fourth line to begin this game, but he still logged 15:59 of ice time. The center is up to seven tallies, 14 points, 41 shots on net, 51 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 44 contests. This was the first power-play goal of his career.