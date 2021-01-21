Per Cap Friendly, the Sabres reassigned Asplund to the taxi squad Wednesday.

The 23-year-old rose to the active roster from the taxi squad for Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, managing two shots across 7:20 of ice time. Expect Asplund to spend the bulk of his time between the active roster and taxi squad this season. In his stead, Tage Thompson could enter the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals.