Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Bumped to minors
The Sabres reassigned Asplund to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
With the Sabres heading into an off-week with the NHL All-Star break ahead, the team chose to send Asplund to the minors. Rochester has four games across the week for the Swede to suit up in, and he's racked up eight points in 13 AHL games this campaign.
