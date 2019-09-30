Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Cut from Sabres
Asplund has been assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
The 2016 second round selection survived late into training camp, but ultimately wasn't able to secure a spot with the big club. Asplund put up 41 points in 75 games during his first campaign in Rochester. He has room to grow, and the continuation of his development could lead to an NHL debut later this year.
