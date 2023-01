Asplund returned to the lineup Saturday against Minnesota after being a healthy scratch for six straight games.

Asplund, who spent most of the contest alongside Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn, got a chance to play because Dylan Cozens (undisclosed) was unavailable. If Cozens is good to go Wednesday versus Carolina, Asplund is likely to return to the press box. The 25-year-old Swede has recorded two goals and six assists in 26 appearances this season.