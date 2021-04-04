site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Emergency recall Saturday
Asplund was recalled to the active roster under emergency conditions Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Asplund filled a bottom-six role for the Sabres in Saturday's game versus the Rangers.
