Asplund hasn't found the scoresheet in 13 games.

The 22-year-old rookie has been juggled around the lineup. This includes seeing time on Jack Eichel's line. Asplund is a rookie, so the expectations to score aren't high. However, given Buffalo's injuries up front, this would be a perfect time for Asplund to capitalize on some opportunities, and earn a bigger role going forward. Thus far, he has three points in 26 games.