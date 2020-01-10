Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Extends point drought
Asplund hasn't found the scoresheet in 13 games.
The 22-year-old rookie has been juggled around the lineup. This includes seeing time on Jack Eichel's line. Asplund is a rookie, so the expectations to score aren't high. However, given Buffalo's injuries up front, this would be a perfect time for Asplund to capitalize on some opportunities, and earn a bigger role going forward. Thus far, he has three points in 26 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.