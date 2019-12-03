Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Gets first NHL goal
Asplund scored his first career goal on his lone shot of the game in Monday's 7-1 win over New Jersey.
The rookie took a feed just above the left faceoff dot and beat New Jersey goaltender Louis Domingue with a quick snap shot in the final minute of the opening period. Asplund was recalled from AHL Rochester on Nov. 15 and has averaged less than 12 minutes of playing time in his 10 games, contributing a goal and an assist. Both of his points have come in the last four games.
