Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Inks entry-level contract
Asplund signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Buffalo on Wednesday.
While he may not be the Rasmus most Sabres fans are concerned about right now, securing their 2016 second-round pick to a three-year deal is certainly another positive step in Buffalo's rebuild process. The center racked up eight goals and 20 assists in 50 games with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish league this season. The 20-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign further developing his game with AHL Rochester.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...