Asplund signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Buffalo on Wednesday.

While he may not be the Rasmus most Sabres fans are concerned about right now, securing their 2016 second-round pick to a three-year deal is certainly another positive step in Buffalo's rebuild process. The center racked up eight goals and 20 assists in 50 games with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish league this season. The 20-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign further developing his game with AHL Rochester.