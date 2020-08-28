Asplund will link up with Swedish second-tier club Vasteras for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, per Brayton J. Wilson of WGR.

Asplund logged 29 games for the Sabres this season in which he garnered one goal, two assists and 36 shots while averaging 10"50 of ice time. The center also appeared in 33 games for AHL Rochester in which he tallied 19 points. After starting the year overseas, Asplund figures to return to the Sabres ahead of training camp and could make a push for a consistent spot on the 23-man roster.