Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Jumps to active roster
Asplund was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Devils.
Asplund could suit up for his third game of the year Tuesday. The 2016 second-round pick 33rd overall) registered two shots on net over his first two games of the season.
