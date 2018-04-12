Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Moving to North America
Asplund is expected to make the jump across the pond and join the Sabres next season, The Buffalo News reports.
Asplund has yet to be signed but contract negotiations should not pose a huge challenge. Drafted in 2016 with the 33rd overall pick, Asplund wrapped up a 28-point season with Farjestad in the SHL. The 20-year-old is a two-way center but might need a little seasoning in the AHL before he makes the jump to the NHL. The Sabres are not expected to compete for a playoff spot so there's little to be gained from having a rookie hang around a team that won't win many games -- just ask Rasmus Ristolainen or Zemgus Girgensons how tough their careers have been so far. Asplund will likely slot in as a third-line center behind Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt down the road if Ryan O'Reilly is no longer around.
