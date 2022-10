Asplund posted two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Asplund helped out on both of Victor Olofsson's third-period tallies. After a slow start to the year, Asplund has responded well to a move up to the second line. He now has three assists, a plus-6 rating and five shots on net in five contests, though he's not exactly proven as a top-six forward yet.