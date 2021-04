Asplund scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Asplund took several stabs at a loose puck in the crease before finally jamming it past New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin, opening the scoring just 2:06 into the game. Asplund logged a team-low 10:12 of ice time for the Rangers and the goal was just his fourth in 37 career games.